Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $13.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
