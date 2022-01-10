Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 247.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 472,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 336,740 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 408,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

