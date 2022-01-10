EchoLink (EKO) Market Capitalization Achieves $154,693.04

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $154,693.04 and $2,883.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

