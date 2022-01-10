Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.40

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $48.34, with a volume of 384785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

