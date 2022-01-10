eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives $11.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.08 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.39. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 104.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth about $322,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

