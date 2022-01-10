Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.52

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.52 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 33803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Eisai alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.