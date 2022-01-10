Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.04

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 5133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of analysts have commented on ELMS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 395,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

