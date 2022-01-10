Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Hits $256,331.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Electroneum has a market cap of $135.75 million and $256,331.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,910,685,204 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

