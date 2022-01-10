Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. Emera has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.