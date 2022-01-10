Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,794 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Energy Transfer worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 108,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 879,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $9.25 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

