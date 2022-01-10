Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 57,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 311,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

