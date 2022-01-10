Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 83,837 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.58% of Enerplus worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,133,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

