Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $145.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.14. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.