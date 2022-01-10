Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1,493.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,384,000 after acquiring an additional 219,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.01 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

