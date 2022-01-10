Enzyme (MLN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.15 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $72.37 or 0.00173391 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $129.74 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

