Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $6.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $71.60 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,452.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,434.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

