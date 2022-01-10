Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LivaNova PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for LivaNova in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,501,000 after buying an additional 265,238 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

