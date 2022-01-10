Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enerplus Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ERF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ERF opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after acquiring an additional 412,253 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.