Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.35. Erasca shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 821 shares traded.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

