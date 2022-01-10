Ether Zero (ETZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,401.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $232,518.35 and $5,401.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.52 or 0.07328352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00067812 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

