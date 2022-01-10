Ethverse 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,417.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $717,134.49 and approximately $4,417.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0910 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00402998 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008600 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.54 or 0.01279329 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

