ETNA Network (ETNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $980,973.79

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. ETNA Network has a market cap of $980,973.79 and approximately $120,140.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.64 or 0.07332861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.40 or 1.00094094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003083 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETNA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETNA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

