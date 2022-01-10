Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Everest Re Group worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.14.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $279.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.