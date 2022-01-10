Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. 24,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,255. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

