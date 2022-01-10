Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVVTY stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average is $155.56. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $96.42 and a 52-week high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

