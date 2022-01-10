Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.4 days.

EVKIF stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $38.05.

EVKIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

