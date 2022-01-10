Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

EIFZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities started coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

EIFZF stock remained flat at $$34.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

