Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.23. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 194.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.