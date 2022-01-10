Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $208.45 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.27 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.12.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

