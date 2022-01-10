Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.80 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
