Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XOM. Truist upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.94.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

