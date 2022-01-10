Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 412,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 259,511 shares of company stock valued at $952,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EYEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

