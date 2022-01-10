Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $590.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $547.63.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO stock opened at $440.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.22 and a 200-day moving average of $438.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.