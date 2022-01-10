FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.79

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.79 and last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 73 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.79.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

