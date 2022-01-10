Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Fastly has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $348,185.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 over the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

