Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00086785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.04 or 0.07288423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.64 or 0.99950494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003073 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

