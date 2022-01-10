Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Short Interest Update

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,850 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth $38,033,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth $32,610,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 411.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.