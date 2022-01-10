FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.50

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 3700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

