Financial Comparison: Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Agilent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agilent Technologies $6.32 billion 6.94 $1.21 billion $3.94 36.84

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Agilent Technologies 19.15% 26.71% 12.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cytek BioSciences and Agilent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Agilent Technologies 0 1 11 0 2.92

Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 75.21%. Agilent Technologies has a consensus price target of $168.10, indicating a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Cytek BioSciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment consists of activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics, as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

