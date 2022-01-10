Financial Contrast: Invacare (NYSE:IVC) versus Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Surgalign has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Surgalign and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -146.88% -128.61% -36.94% Invacare -6.05% -10.50% -3.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surgalign and Invacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $101.75 million 1.09 -$33.78 million ($1.63) -0.49 Invacare $850.69 million 0.11 -$28.28 million ($1.52) -1.80

Invacare has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Surgalign and Invacare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 1 4 0 2.80 Invacare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Surgalign presently has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 293.85%. Invacare has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 211.36%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Invacare.

Summary

Invacare beats Surgalign on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

