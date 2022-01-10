Financial Survey: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) vs. BOX (NYSE:BOX)

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares My Size and BOX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $140,000.00 81.97 -$6.16 million ($0.84) -0.57 BOX $770.77 million 4.94 -$43.43 million ($0.32) -80.19

My Size has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than My Size, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -10,467.03% -235.16% -170.57% BOX -5.01% -48.70% -1.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for My Size and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 BOX 0 3 7 0 2.70

My Size presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 317.97%. BOX has a consensus price target of $29.44, indicating a potential upside of 14.75%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than BOX.

Volatility & Risk

My Size has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOX beats My Size on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc. offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

