First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,055 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,277.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $369.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.15.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.