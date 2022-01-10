First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,480 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 571.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06.

