First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after buying an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $104.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

