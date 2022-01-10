First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,687 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,313 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 392,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,247,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $111.63 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $87.09 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

