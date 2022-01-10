First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 32,238 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,238 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $140.31 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34.

