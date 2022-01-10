First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Update

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $809.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 19.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

