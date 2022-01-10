First National Corp MA ADV Sells 172 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.11% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $83.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

