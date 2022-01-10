First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

FNLIF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $$33.44 during midday trading on Monday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

