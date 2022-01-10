First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

