First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $157,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

